American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,946,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,786,000 after buying an additional 3,079,624 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,729,000 after buying an additional 2,943,241 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,826,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,338,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,656,000 after purchasing an additional 655,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,750,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. 49,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $57.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

