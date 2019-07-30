American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) Shares Down 0.6%

American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.95 and last traded at $69.57, 193,813 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 162,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.13.

About American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII)

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.