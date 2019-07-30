American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,508.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $11,160,972.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,688.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,053 shares of company stock valued at $49,761,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $207.62. 68,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

