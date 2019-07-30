American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.78 Million

Equities analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post $430.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.25 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $428.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.45 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,991,000 after purchasing an additional 110,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.