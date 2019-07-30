AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00 to $1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. AMETEK also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.04-4.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. 23,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $783,050.90. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,370 shares of company stock worth $8,072,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

