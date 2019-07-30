AMO Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $13,720.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00281964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.01547297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00117112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000666 BTC.

AMO Coin Token Profile

AMO Coin launched on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,972,250,815 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

