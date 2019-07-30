Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.22. Anadarko Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anadarko Petroleum.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 39.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

APC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. 5,640,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.