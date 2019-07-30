Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,660,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,883 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $56,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,636,000 after acquiring an additional 533,882 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $38,702,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 4,118.6% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 372,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 363,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,986,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.