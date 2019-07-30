Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $98,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,487.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 762.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 28,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

