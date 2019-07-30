Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.47 Million

Analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post sales of $318.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.10 million. J2 Global reported sales of $287.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.20.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $190,981.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 3,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $283,881.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 23.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 55.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,052. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

