Analysts Expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.55 Million

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report $523.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.13 million to $565.40 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $459.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $426,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,415. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

