Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) recently:

7/25/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – BNP Paribas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/12/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down €1.13 ($1.31) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €41.52 ($48.28). 5,814,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.07. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

