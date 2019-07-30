Analysts Set Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $24.67

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

In related news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $138,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,948.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $90,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,679 shares in the company, valued at $382,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,800 shares of company stock worth $377,254. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 992,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 118,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,381. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $402.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

