Analysts Set Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target at $23.74

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.74.

In related news, Director Rodger L. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $504,190.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,742,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $21,010,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $13,981,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $8,798,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Meritor by 11,709.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 413,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 409,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,087. Meritor has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 89.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

