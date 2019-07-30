Analysts Set Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 177.60

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read acquired 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

VOD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 151.24 ($1.98). 77,721,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.