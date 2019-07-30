Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $56.25

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $32,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,679. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

