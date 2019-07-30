Analyzing Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) & Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Intrexon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Intrexon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intrexon and Cleveland BioLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrexon currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.25%. Given Intrexon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrexon is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Profitability

This table compares Intrexon and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -363.14% -26.52% -15.07% Cleveland BioLabs -293.96% -82.98% -61.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intrexon and Cleveland BioLabs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $160.57 million 7.72 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -5.63 Cleveland BioLabs $1.14 million 13.97 -$3.61 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrexon.

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intrexon beats Cleveland BioLabs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

