Analyzing Piedmont Lithium (PLL) & Its Rivals

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Piedmont Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

0.0% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium Competitors 13.94% 7.96% 14.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Piedmont Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium Competitors 311 966 1092 36 2.35

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A -$9.95 million -5.29 Piedmont Lithium Competitors $1.80 billion $230.45 million 21.88

Piedmont Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium peers beat Piedmont Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.