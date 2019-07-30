Analyzing Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) & Boston Scientific (OTCMKTS:BSX)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -1,613.77% Boston Scientific 13.85% 23.74% 9.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A Boston Scientific $9.82 billion 5.99 $1.67 billion $1.47 28.77

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Regenicin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regenicin and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 3 15 2 2.95

Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $44.66, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Regenicin.

Risk & Volatility

Regenicin has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Regenicin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regenicin Company Profile

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, microcatheters, and drainage catheters to treat various cancers. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to treat abnormalities; remote patient management system; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, mapping system, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and palliate pulmonary diseases within the airway and lungs; products to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of parkinson's disease, tremor, and intractable primary and secondary dystonia; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

