ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ANIP traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.34. 5,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $85.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $171,352.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,625,189.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,114. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.