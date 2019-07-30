Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Get Anixter International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXE. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

AXE traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 171,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,752. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Anixter International has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixter International will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anixter International by 488.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Anixter International by 80.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixter International during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International during the first quarter valued at $291,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixter International (AXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.