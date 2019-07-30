ANON Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. ANON has a market capitalization of $249,007.00 and $96.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00280916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.01559618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00117403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

