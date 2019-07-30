Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 905 ($11.83).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 942 ($12.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 900.03. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

