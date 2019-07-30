AppCoins Tops 24-Hour Volume of $194,376.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $194,376.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00278440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.01552267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000599 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

