Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Director Purchases $45,662.45 in Stock

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Director Fuad El-Hibri bought 55,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,662.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,364.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Fuad El-Hibri bought 30,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fuad El-Hibri bought 14,404 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $12,531.48.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fuad El-Hibri bought 11,375 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,668.75.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fuad El-Hibri bought 18,919 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,081.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 744,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.33% and a negative net margin of 199.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APVO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

