Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 370,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.04.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 17,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $597,071.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,345.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,343 shares of company stock valued at $16,927,360 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 145,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

