Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 28,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 128.58% and a negative net margin of 12,476.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

