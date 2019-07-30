Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 3,176,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 132,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

