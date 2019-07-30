Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 192,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Arotech stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,004. Arotech has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Arotech had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arotech will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arotech by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

