Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRO. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 222,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,023. Astronics has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astronics news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $76,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,976.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,310. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Astronics by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 228,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Astronics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Astronics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

