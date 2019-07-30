Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Kingsway Financial Services (NASDAQ:KFS) Head to Head Review

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Financial presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,339.02%. Given Atlas Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Financial is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -16.63% -21.42% -4.16% Kingsway Financial Services -30.73% -57.59% -4.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kingsway Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$36.89 million N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 1.22 -$26.68 million N/A N/A

Kingsway Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Atlas Financial beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

