Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY19 guidance at $1.15-1.35 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,948. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In related news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $139,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

