Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Avid Technology has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,419. The firm has a market cap of $417.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

