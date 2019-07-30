Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 291.57% and a negative return on equity of 276.71%. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avinger alerts:

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.46. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.