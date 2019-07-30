AVX (NYSE:AVX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

AVX (NYSE:AVX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AVX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 540,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,935. AVX has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AVX will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVX by 1,007.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVX by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

