Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Down 3.1%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 13,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 39,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and a P/E ratio of -62.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34.

About Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

