Banana Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,744.00 (BNANA)

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Banana Token has a total market capitalization of $100,084.00 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Banana Token has traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Token alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00427983 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00080528 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001570 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Banana Token Profile

Banana Token (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. The official website for Banana Token is www.chimpion.io. Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banana Token

Banana Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.