Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.93 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.39%.

Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCH. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $447,768,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 357,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

