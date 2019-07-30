Barclays (BCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,060. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

