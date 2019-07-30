Barclays Boosts Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $260.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of Steris from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

APD stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.26. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $231.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

