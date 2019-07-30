Barclays Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.07 ($22.17).

Shares of STM opened at €17.10 ($19.88) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is €15.67.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

