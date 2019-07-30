BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Up 2.5%

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $8.54, 615 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.