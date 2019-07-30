Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.97 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

