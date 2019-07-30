Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $82,065.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $82,065.00 and $311.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004344 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000269 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001304 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 218% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 9,146,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,903,162 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

