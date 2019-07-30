Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $941,772,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $256.23. 6,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.