Benz (BENZ) One Day Volume Hits $130.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Benz has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Benz has a total market capitalization of $651.00 and $130.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00281838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.01564641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00117098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

