Bezant (BZNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. Bezant has a market cap of $10.09 million and $1.08 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00282047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.01545350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,871,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

