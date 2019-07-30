BidaskClub Lowers AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Strong Sell

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,208. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $286.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, insider Julie Krop purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,664.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 259,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,224,947.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 328,016 shares of company stock worth $2,904,577 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.