BidaskClub Lowers Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

CYOU stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.