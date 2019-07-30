BidaskClub Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JD. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.66 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.18.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,046.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.03. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $36.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 233.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

